Harvard visits Yale following Swain’s 25-point outing

Harvard Crimson (11-7, 3-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (11-9, 5-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on the Harvard Crimson after Azar Swain scored 25 points in Yale’s 72-69 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Yale ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 33.4% from deep, led by Emir Buyukhanli shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Crimson are 3-3 in Ivy League play. Harvard is seventh in the Ivy League with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Noah Kirkwood averaging 5.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is averaging 19.7 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Kirkwood is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

