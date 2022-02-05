Harvey leads Detroit Mercy against Northern Kentucky after 20-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-11, 5-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (12-9, 8-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after D.J. Harvey scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 90-59 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse have gone 9-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is seventh in college basketball with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 3.4 offensive boards.

The Titans are 5-4 against conference opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Norse and Titans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 7.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Madut Akec is averaging 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Antoine Davis is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

