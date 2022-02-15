Henderson, Campbell Fighting Camels to visit Williams, Radford Highlanders

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-9, 7-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (8-16, 4-8 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rashun Williams and the Radford Highlanders host Cedric Henderson Jr. and the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Highlanders have gone 6-4 in home games. Radford has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Camels are 7-5 in Big South play. Campbell leads the Big South with 14.7 assists. Jesus Carralero leads the Fighting Camels with 3.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Fighting Camels won the last matchup 70-58 on Jan. 15. Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 9.3 points for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Henderson is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Whitfield is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.