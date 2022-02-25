Henderson leads Campbell against Longwood after 23-point game

Longwood Lancers (22-6, 14-1 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (15-11, 8-7 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on the Longwood Lancers after Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 23 points in Campbell’s 68-66 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Fighting Camels have gone 9-3 in home games. Campbell is the top team in the Big South with 14.3 assists per game led by Jesus Carralero averaging 3.9.

The Lancers are 14-1 against Big South opponents. Longwood is third in the Big South with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Wilkins averaging 5.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Lancers won the last meeting 72-64 on Jan. 20. Jordan Perkins scored 14 points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carralero is averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Justin Hill is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

