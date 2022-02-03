Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is angry about rumors that booster-funded NIL deals are fueling the Aggies’ recruiting success. He called the speculation “garbage.” Texas A&M came into the day with the top-rated class in the country, ahead of Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama and Georgia. Fisher says rumors of huge cash payouts were insulting to the players and his staff and he called rival coaches who perpetuated them “clown acts.”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider scored 19 points apiece and Syracuse scored the last six points of the game to top North Carolina State 89-82. The Wolfpack pulled within 83-82 on a pair of Dereon Seabron free throws but Syracuse quickly answered with a Swider 3-pointer from the left wing. N.C. State missed its next five shots, and though the Orange missed its last seven from the floor, Syracuse saved itself going 3 of 4 from the foul line in the last three minutes. Terquavion Smith hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Wolfpack (10-13, 3-9) and Sebron had 17.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored nine of his 18 points in a little more than the first five minutes and Wake Forest went largely unchallenged in its 91-75 win over Pittsburgh. Wake Forest built a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Demon Deacons extended their margin to 19-6 with LaRavia scoring nine on three 3-pointers. It wasn’t until Femi Odukale’s 3 with 11:52 before halftime that Pitt reached double digits to trail 21-11. Odukale then made 1 of 2 foul shots and a pair of baskets to get within 23-16 with 9:36 before the break. But the Demon Deacons turned pulled away to outscore Pitt 23-8 to close the half and led 46-24 at halftime. Odukale scored 23 points.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 8 for 9 from the foul line and Virginia Tech led most of the way in an 81-66 win over Georgia Tech. Michael Devoe’s layup pulled the Yellow Jackets into a tie at 23 with 8:26 remaining before halftime. From there the Hokies responded with an 18-4 run and led 41-27 when Darius Maddox made a 3-pointer with 2:47 before intermission. The Hokies doubled their 46-35 intermission margin to 63-41 on Aluma’s three-point play with 13:53 remaining. Devoe was the only player for Georgia Tech to reach double figures with 30 points.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr. had a season-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, Prentiss Hubb scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Notre Dame beat Miami 68-64. Notre Dame had two 10-0 runs in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to take control. The Fighting Irish made 10 of their first 16 shots after halftime, including 4 of 5 from distance. Miami battled back, twice getting within four points in the final 30 seconds but couldn’t get any closer. Charlie Moore stole a Notre Dame inbounds pass with 35.6 seconds left and raced for a fast-break layup to get within 66-62. Cormac Ryan was fouled at 23.1 and made both free throws for a six-point lead. Ryan played solid defense on Isaiah Wong at the other end, forcing a jump shot that was short.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Clemson hold off Florida State 75-69 on Wednesday night. Hall sank 5 of 8 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Tigers (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite going the final 4:59 of the game without a basket. Nick Honor came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the first half for Clemson. Caleb Mills led Florida State (13-8, 6-5) with 16 points.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown through the 2026 season. The school said Wednesday the agreement keeps Brown’s contract length at five years. The 70-year-old coach has led the Tar Heels to bowl games in each of his first three seasons in his second stint with the program he led to top-10 status in the 1990s. Brown is 21-17 in the past three seasons and the Tar Heels secured 247sports’ No. 9 recruiting class for this year.

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina’s Armando Bacot has gone from being a good rebounder to a great one this season. The improvement in that area could help improve his chances to playing in the NBA. Much of the preseason focus on Bacot centered on his work to improve his shooting range. But he has gone from averaging 8.0 rebounds through his first two seasons to 12.6 this year to rank third nationally. He’s also tied for the national lead with 17 double-doubles entering Wednesday’s games. Bacot is one of two Division I players who has at least three games with 20-plus rebounds.

