Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Duke’s trip to rival North Carolina headlines the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule for the week. Saturday marks the final trip to Chapel Hill for retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. It also marks the first rivalry game for UNC’s Hubert Davis as head coach. The week ahead includes Virginia’s trip to Duke in search of quality wins for its NCAA Tournament chances, while Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley will try to end a rough shooting stretch. On the women’s side, No. 3 North Carolina State’s loss to No. 20 Notre Dame has opened things up in the regular-season race.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle. Tyson was hurt during the Tigers’ 75-69 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night. X-rays done Thursday confirmed the break. There is no projection when Tyson might return, the school said in a release. Tyson is a 6-foot-8 senior from Monroe, North Carolina who has started every game this season. He’s averaging 10.4 points. Tyson had played only nine minutes in the win over the Seminoles when he sustained the injury.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and No. 3 North Carolina State bounced back from a loss this week to beat Florida State 68-48 on Thursday night. Raina Perez added 11 points and eight assists to help N.C. State (20-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebound from a loss at No. 20 Notre Dame on Tuesday night. Elissa Cunane had 11 points and six rebounds, and Kai Crutchfield added 10 points. The Wolfpack haven’t lost an ACC home in nearly two years. O’Mariah Gordon led Florida State (10-10, 4-6) with 12 points. Morgan Jones had nine points, three rebounds and three blocks.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 24 points and No. 20 Notre Dame pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to a 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech for its fifth straight win. Miles scored eight of Notre Dame’s 16 second-quarter points for a 34-24 lead at the break. Virginia Tech pulled to 50-43 with 7:34 remaining in the game but didn’t get closer. Maya Dodson scored six points for Notre Dame (18-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), ending a career-high stretch of nine straight games scoring in double figures. Kayana Traylor scored 16 points for Virginia Tech (15-6, 7-3).

UNDATED (AP) — Jimbo Fisher should have leaned into it. Instead of going off on accusations that a multimillion dollar, booster-funded NIL program is behind Texas A&M’s monster recruiting class, the Aggies’ coach could have injected some sanity into the current panic sweeping college football. Throughout the history of college sports paying players = cheating. Not anymore. College athletes can now be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses. Everyone involved needs to come to grips with this new reality for college football to transition into its next iteration. Until then, we’ll get what we had this week in the Southeastern Conference, which was wildly entertaining, though not terribly productive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 North Carolina outscored Wake Forest 40-15 in the first half en route to a 78-59 victory. North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart reached 300 career wins. North Carolina opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run and led by at least 14 points the rest of the way. Wake Forest was just 6-of-29 shooting (20.7%) in the first half with 12 turnovers. The Demon Deacons finished with 20 turnovers and shot 32.1%. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 14 points and Deja Kelly had 12 points for North Carolina. Jewel Spear scored 13 points and Niyah Becker added 11 points for Wake Forest.

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina’s Armando Bacot has gone from being a good rebounder to a great one this season. The improvement in that area could help improve his chances to playing in the NBA. Much of the preseason focus on Bacot centered on his work to improve his shooting range. But he has gone from averaging 8.0 rebounds through his first two seasons to 12.6 this year to rank third nationally. He’s also tied for the national lead with 17 double-doubles entering Wednesday’s games. Bacot is one of two Division I players who has at least three games with 20-plus rebounds.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.