Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The famed rivalry between No. 9 Duke and North Carolina is changing. The Tar Heels have a new coach in former UNC player and assistant Hubert Davis after the retirement of Roy Williams. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after the season. Saturday’s matchup marks Krzyzewski’s last trip to face UNC in Chapel Hill. Krzyzewski’s 42-year Duke tenure has included facing late UNC Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith along with players like Michael Jordan and Antawn Jamison. Davis says he’s more focused on preparing UNC to play well than his head-coaching debut in the rivalry.

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Duke’s trip to rival North Carolina headlines the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule for the week. Saturday marks the final trip to Chapel Hill for retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. It also marks the first rivalry game for UNC’s Hubert Davis as head coach. The week ahead includes Virginia’s trip to Duke in search of quality wins for its NCAA Tournament chances, while Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley will try to end a rough shooting stretch. On the women’s side, No. 3 North Carolina State’s loss to No. 20 Notre Dame has opened things up in the regular-season race.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Senior Bowl quarterbacks are vying to be No. 1. In an NFL draft where it seems unlikely for a passer to be the top overall NFL draft pick, that means a competition among players like Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Liberty’s Malik Willis to be the first quarterback taken. They’ll culminate their weeklong NFL audition for NFL teams with Saturday’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mississippi’s Matt Corral is also a candidate for the No. 1 status, but he couldn’t participate in the Senior Bowl since the junior hadn’t yet graduated.

UNDATED (AP) — A handful of states and schools with powerhouse football programs are already considering changing the rules around college athlete endorsements to make sure they don’t lose out on elite talent. They aren’t trying to tighten the rules. They’re instead starting to strip them away in the sprint to keep up with their rivals in the competition for players.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.