Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman A.J. Griffin scored a season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Duke roll past rival North Carolina 87-67 in retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final visit to Chapel Hill. The Blue Devils shot 58% and took all of the drama out of the renewal of the famed rivalry early in both halves, both in building a big lead and then stretching it back out after the Tar Heels had made a run to climb back in it. Brady Manek scored 21 points to lead the Tar Heels in first-year coach Hubert Davis’ head-coaching debut in the rivalry.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half to help Virginia cruise to a 71-58 victory over Miami. Virginia (14-9, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight against Miami (16-7, 8-4). A Kihei Clark 3-pointer, Franklin’s pull-up jumper and Kadin Shedrick’s dunk capped a 7-0 surge and the Cavs extended their lead to 57-40 with about 10 minutes left. Clark’s 3-pointer gave the Cavs a 20-point lead with 4:33 remaining. The Cavs finished with 23 assists, shot 60% (30 of 50) overall and made 8 of 15 from long range. Kameron McGusty had 21 points for Miami.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 8 minutes and Justyn Mutts added 16 to help Virginia Tech, which blew most of a 28-point second-half lead, hold off Pittsburgh for a 76-71 win. Nahiem Alleyne added 14 points for Virginia Tech (13-10, 5-7 ACC). The Hokies never trailed, scored 10 straight points to take a 16-4 lead about 8 minutes in and used a 14-1 run to take a 27-point lead into the break. Femi Odukale scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half and Jamarius Burton finished with 21 — including 14 after halftime — for Pitt.Virginia Tech shot 75% (18 of 24) from the field in the first 20 minutes, setting a program record for a half against an ACC opponent.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin posted double-doubles and Notre Dame recovered after blowing a 17-point first-half lead to beat North Carolina State 69-57. Atkinson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Goodwin 12 points and 10 boards. Blake Wesley added 14 points, Prentiss Hubb 13 and Trey Wertz 12. Terquavion Smith scored 19 points to lead the Wolfpack. Dereon Sebbron added 14 points and nine rebounds. Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes scored 11 points each. NC State took its only lead after a 10-0 run about five minutes into the second half. Notre Dame responded with a 21-4 burst over the next 10 minutes to lead by 14. NC State didn’t get closer than eight thereafter.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team’ had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter. The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects.

