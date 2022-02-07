Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Valencia Myers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to help Florida State beat No. 20 Notre Dame for the first time in program history 70-65. Sara Bejedi sank all three of her shots from 3-point range and scored 12 for the Seminoles (11-10, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who came into the game 0-10 all-time against the Fighting Irish (18-5, 9-3) with an 0-4 mark on their home floor. Olivia Miles scored nine points and Dodson added seven as Notre Dame cut a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to 66-64 on Westbeld’s 3-pointer with 53 seconds left. Notre Dame had a chance to tie but Sonia Citron. Miles led the Irish with 17 points.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Liz Dixon scored a season-high 18 points and Kianna Smith had 16, helping No. 4 Louisville beat Syracuse 100-64. Louisville has won six straight since a 68-59 loss at then-No. 4 North Carolina State in late January. Syracuse has stumbled since a six-game win streak that included a victory over Ohio State, dropping eight of nine. Louisville grabbed control with a big first quarter, and pulled away during a strong second half. Ahlana Smith had 13 points, and Chelsie Hall and Emily Engstler each finished with 11. Najé Murray led the Orange with 16 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal’s offense with the Hurricanes. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Gattis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being finalized, and there was no announcement imminent from either school. Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach this past season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

