Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 24 points and Armando Bacot scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds and North Carolina beat Louisville in a 90-83 overtime thriller. Leaky Black’s 3-pointer with 2:10 left in the extra session broke an 81-all tie and North Carolina led the rest of the way. The final 1:10 was highlighted by a pair of technical fouls against Louisville that led to four-made foul shots for North Carolina to seal the win. Jae’Lyn Withers was whistled for a dead ball contact technical foul and interim coach Mike Pegues drew a tech that led to four-made foul shots to help seal it. El Ellis scored a career-high 25 points with a career-high 5 3s for Louisville.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Grad center Maya Dodson had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season, as No. 20 Notre Dame held on to beat No. 3 North Carolina State 69-66 Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference thriller at the Purcell Pavilion. Freshman Olivia Miles had 13 points and reserve Sam Brunelle had 10 points off the bench to give second-year Irish coach Niele Ivey her biggest victory since taking over for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw, who was in attendance.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kianna Smith had 21 points and Olivia Cochran scored the go-ahead basket as No. 4 Louisville outlasted Miami 69-66. Cochran finished with 18 points, including her layup with 32 seconds remaining that gave Louisville (19-2, 9-1, Atlantic Coast Conference) a 67-66 advantage. Mykasa Robinson stole an inbounds pass and Smith’s two free throws with 11 seconds left gave Louisville its final margin. Miami (11-8, 4-5) took a 66-65 lead Marshall’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left. Ja’Leah Williams had 16 points and Destiny Harden finished with 13 for the Hurricanes (11-8-, 4-5), who fell short of upsetting nationally ranked Louisville for the second time in three seasons. Miami beat then No. 2 Louisville 79-73 Feb. 17, 2019.

UNDATED (AP) — The transfer portal remains packed as college football’s second signing period arrives. According to Rivals.com, about 48% of the more than 1,250 scholarship players from the Bowl Subdivision who have entered the portal since August had not announced new schools as of last week. The glut of players looking for scholarship offers combined with the seemingly constant movement of athletes and coaches has college sports leaders pondering changes. One possibility under discussion would require players who transfer outside designated periods during the year sit out the next season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s athletic board executive committee has approved a new contract with men’s basketball interim coach Mike Pegues that includes a one-time bonus of $340,000 and other incentives. The proposed new deal increases the bonus for winning the ACC Tournament, and could pay up to $500,000 if the Cardinals win five NCAA Tournament games. Pegues began a second stint as interim coach last week after head coach Chris Mack and the school agreed to part ways. His interim status remains the same despite the new contract.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 19 points, Jayden Gardner added 17 points and Virginia beat Boston College 67-55. Clark beat the halftime buzzer with a floater along the baseline to give Virginia a 30-25 lead, and he opened the second-half scoring with two free throws during a 12-2 run for Virginia’s first double-digit lead. The Cavaliers led by at least eight points the rest of the way. Virginia held Boston College to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range, and had a 26-12 advantage in made free throws. Clark made all 10 of his free throws and Gardner made seven straight as Virginia only missed three. James Karnik scored 16 points for Boston College.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lorela Cubaj had 15 points and seven rebounds, Eylia Love added 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 12 Georgia Tech beat Duke 59-46. Both teams shot under 39% from the floor. Georgia Tech held Duke to 22.2% shooting in the first quarter to build a 20-5 lead behind 10 points from Love. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 18 points in the first half, and their lead didn’t drop below eight points the rest of the way. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Nerea Hermosa each scored 10 points for Georgia Tech. Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points and Lexi Gordon added 11 for Duke.

UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has proclaimed himself the portal king, but Southern California’s Lincoln Riley is giving him some competition. Ole Miss is assembling one of the most interesting transfer classes in the country, led by former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart. USC landed the jewel of college football’s free agent class, when quarterback Caleb Williams made it official that he would be joining his former coach in Los Angeles. LSU, Florida State, Nebraska and Oklahoma have also had a busy and productive portal season.

