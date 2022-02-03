Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Liz Scott made a layup with 6 seconds left and late-arriving No. 18 Oklahoma won 78-77 at ninth-ranked Baylor. Madi Williams had 20 points and the assist on the final basket. It was the second game in a row Scott hit a game-winning shot in the closing seconds for the 19-3 Sooners. Taylor Robertson scored 14 points. Sarah Andrews had 23 points for the 15-5 Bears, who had won five in a row since their loss at Oklahoma on Jan. 12. The game started late after Oklahoma had travel issues getting from Norman to Waco.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is angry about rumors that booster-funded NIL deals are fueling the Aggies’ recruiting success. He called the speculation “garbage.” Texas A&M came into the day with the top-rated class in the country, ahead of Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama and Georgia. Fisher says rumors of huge cash payouts were insulting to the players and his staff and he called rival coaches who perpetuated them “clown acts.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley says he didn’t and couldn’t talk to Caleb Williams between the day the coach left Oklahoma and the day his star quarterback entered the transfer portal five weeks later. Southern California’s new coach had to wait patiently for the chance to land the centerpiece of his first recruiting class with the Trojans. Riley closed the deal with Williams for the second time, and the former five-star recruit enrolled at USC last Friday. The quarterback’s commitment capped a bountiful haul for the Trojans in the transfer portal. Riley signed 13 players away from other schools.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski scored 15 points apiece, Ashley Joens had a double-double and No. 11 Iowa State used a dominant third quarter to defeat No. 25 Kansas State 70-55. The Cyclones scored the last five points of the second quarter to lead 31-25 at the half and outscored the Wildcats 24-8 in the third to go up 55-33. Iowa was 10 of 14 in the quarter with three 3-pointers while Kansas State was 4 of 19. Ryan had eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Joens had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Brylee Glenn, scoreless in the first half, matched her career high with 19 points for the Wildcats, 17 in the fourth quarter.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021. That figure represented a return to normal after the cancelation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its members $800 million. The NCAA released its financial records. Most of the NCAA”s revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022. NCAA revenues were at $1.12 billion in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.