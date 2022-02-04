Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Reigning national champion Baylor and perennial contender Kansas, both again stocked for NCAA Tournament runs, as the afternoon light spills through the old clerestory windows of Allen Fieldhouse? Yes, please. The Bears and Jayhawks both had their stumbles the past few weeks, but it’s still a tantalizing matchup between the eighth-ranked team from Waco and the No. 10 team from Lawrence. The other matchup of ranked Big 12 teams Saturday pits the No. 20 Cyclones against No. 23 Texas in Austin, while the No. 14 Red Raiders head to West Virginia having won four of their last five games.

UNDATED (AP) — Jimbo Fisher should have leaned into it. Instead of going off on accusations that a multimillion dollar, booster-funded NIL program is behind Texas A&M’s monster recruiting class, the Aggies’ coach could have injected some sanity into the current panic sweeping college football. Throughout the history of college sports paying players = cheating. Not anymore. College athletes can now be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses. Everyone involved needs to come to grips with this new reality for college football to transition into its next iteration. Until then, we’ll get what we had this week in the Southeastern Conference, which was wildly entertaining, though not terribly productive.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.