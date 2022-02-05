Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 25 points and the ninth-ranked Baylor women beat No. 13 Texas for the 12th consecutive time, never trailing in a 75-63 victory. Ja’Mee Asberry had all 15 of her points in the first 12 minutes for the Bears. The game originally scheduled for Jan. 9 was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Baylor program. The rematch is Sunday in Austin. Aliyah Matharu scored 17 points for the Longhorns. Texas hasn’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 6, 2017.

UNDATED (AP) — Reigning national champion Baylor and perennial contender Kansas, both again stocked for NCAA Tournament runs, as the afternoon light spills through the old clerestory windows of Allen Fieldhouse? Yes, please. The Bears and Jayhawks both had their stumbles the past few weeks, but it’s still a tantalizing matchup between the eighth-ranked team from Waco and the No. 10 team from Lawrence. The other matchup of ranked Big 12 teams Saturday pits the No. 20 Cyclones against No. 23 Texas in Austin, while the No. 14 Red Raiders head to West Virginia having won four of their last five games.

UNDATED (AP) — A handful of states and schools with powerhouse football programs are already considering changing the rules around college athlete endorsements to make sure they don’t lose out on elite talent. They aren’t trying to tighten the rules. They’re instead starting to strip them away in the sprint to keep up with their rivals in the competition for players.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.