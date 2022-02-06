Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Bryson Williams scored 15 points, Terrence Shannon sparked a second-half comeback and No. 14 Texas Tech beat West Virginia 60-53 on Saturday. Texas Tech won for only the second time in six road games. But the Red Raiders have won three straight and five of their last six. Jalen Bridges scored 16 points and Sean McNeil added 15 for West Virginia. The Mountaineers have lost seven straight. The Red Raiders took control when Shannon returned to the game in the second half after he had to be helped off the court early in the game following a fall.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points and No. 23 Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from No. 20 Iowa State for a 63-41 victory. Carr’s 3-pointer at the start of the second half was the first of six over nine minutes to help Texas stretch a two-point halftime lead into double digits. Izaiah Brockington scored 12 for Iowa State but made just one basket in the second half.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Mark Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kansas State beat TCU 75-63. Pack made three 3-pointers and had four steals. Markquis Nowell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists and Mike McGuirl hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Kansas State (12-10, 4-6 Big 12). Damion Baugh scored 17 points, Francisco Farabello 14 and Emanuel Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds for TCU (15-5, 4-4). Smith made a layup 95 seconds into the game to make it 4-2 and the Wildcats led the rest of the way. Mike Miles, who leads TCU in scoring (15.4 per game) and assists (4.2), did not play (wrist).

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each scored 12 points to help Oklahoma State defeat Oklahoma 64-55 and snap a four-game losing streak. Rondel Walker scored 11 points and Keylan Boone added 10 for Oklahoma State. Tanner Groves scored 23 points and Elijah Harkless added 15 for Oklahoma. The Sooners have lost seven of eight after a fast start under new coach Porter Moser.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 25 Kansas State to an 82-75 victory over Texas Tech. Lee, who is second in the nation averaging 24.5 points, made 12 of 15 field goals and reached the program’s top-10 in rebounds with a career 788. Jaelyn Glenn added 16 points and Brylee Glenn 14 for Kansas State (17-4, 7-4 Big 12). Vivian Gray scored a season-high 36 points, two shy of a career best, on 14-of-19 shooting to lead Texas Tech (9-12, 2-8). Chantae Embry added 11 points.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams drove to the hoop and scored with nine seconds left in the second overtime to give 18th-ranked Oklahoma its 20th win this season, a 101-99 victory over West Virginia. Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Robertson scored 26 points with seven 3-pointers and had the tying points at both the end of regulation and the first overtime. The Sooners reached 20 victories for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Ari Gray scored a career-high 25 points and Kari Niblack had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

