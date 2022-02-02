Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 17 points with five 3-pointers and 14th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 23 Texas 77-64 in Chris Beard’s return. It was emotionally charged arena packed with fans who used to love the coach who took the Red Raiders to the national championship game only three years ago. But when Beard left 10 months ago to become coach at his alma mater, and their most-hated rival, those fans immediately started pointing to this chance to let him hear how they felt. It was raucous throughout the victory that kept Tech undefeated at home.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — David McCormack and Dajuan Harris each scored 14 points as No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 on Tuesday night. McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12). Kansas was without Ochai Agbaji because of COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans. Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media, a video that include the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping. Williams started seven games last season for Oklahoma and passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. Riley left Oklahoma after the regular season to take the job at USC and when Williams entered the transfer portal in January, it was widely speculated the Trojans would be his choice.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Fired Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will be the new special teams and cornerbacks coach for Luke Fickell at the University of Cincinnati. Fickell replaces Perry Eliano, the Bearcats’ cornerbacks coach who left to coach safeties at Ohio State. Coombs is a native of Cincinnati who has deep ties to Fickell. Coombs was a longtime high school football coach in Cincinnati before working on the Bearcats staff from 2007 to 2011. He and Fickell were defensive assistants on Urban Meyer’s Ohio State staff from 2012 to 2017. Coombs was fired after a lackluster 2021 season by the Ohio State defense.

UNDATED (AP) — The transfer portal remains packed as college football’s second signing period arrives. According to Rivals.com, about 48% of the more than 1,250 scholarship players from the Bowl Subdivision who have entered the portal since August had not announced new schools as of last week. The glut of players looking for scholarship offers combined with the seemingly constant movement of athletes and coaches has college sports leaders pondering changes. One possibility under discussion would require players who transfer outside designated periods during the year sit out the next season.

UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has proclaimed himself the portal king, but Southern California’s Lincoln Riley is giving him some competition. Ole Miss is assembling one of the most interesting transfer classes in the country, led by former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart. USC landed the jewel of college football’s free agent class, when quarterback Caleb Williams made it official that he would be joining his former coach in Los Angeles. LSU, Florida State, Nebraska and Oklahoma have also had a busy and productive portal season.

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn remains No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week. The Tigers have won 17 straight games. Gonzaga is No. 2 followed by UCLA and Purdue. Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years. The Wildcats climbed seven spots after winning at Kansas. Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas round out the top 10. No. 23 Texas re-entered the poll as the week’s lone new addition.

UNDATED (AP) — The Michigan women’s basketball team is now ranked sixth in The Associated Press Top 25. That is its highest ranking ever. It’s a big week for the Wolverines with games against fifth-ranked Indiana and No. 21 Iowa over the next seven days. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the poll, followed by Stanford and North Carolina State. North Carolina and Florida Gulf Coast are back in this week’s poll while Duke and Mississippi dropped out.

