Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all. He has ended his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy. The Vikings have targeted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the job instead. Harbaugh will return to his alma mater for an eighth season. No offer of the job was made to Harbaugh, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 4 Purdue to an 88-73 win over Minnesota. Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers had four players in double figures. Purdue has won four straight and seven of eight. Payton Willis scored 24 points and Jamsion Battle added 21 for Minnesota, which lost its third straight.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 Illinois beat No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67 on Wednesday night. Cockburn had 20 first-half points on 10-of-12 shooting, including two rim-rattling dunks. He finished 16 of 19, making his last five shots for the Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten). Johnny Davis led Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3) with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is angry about rumors that booster-funded NIL deals are fueling the Aggies’ recruiting success. He called the speculation “garbage.” Texas A&M came into the day with the top-rated class in the country, ahead of Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama and Georgia. Fisher says rumors of huge cash payouts were insulting to the players and his staff and he called rival coaches who perpetuated them “clown acts.”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says he wants to restructure an advisory committee of former players formed after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program. The timeline of when a new committee will be formed and who will be on it is unclear. Former offensive lineman David Porter was the leader of the original 10-person committee. He suggested in early January that it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz.

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell tested the draft waters last year and then returned to school knowing he wanted to improve his all-around game That’s exactly what Liddell has been doing. The 6-foot-7 junior forward is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks while shooting 51.5%. He averaged 16.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 47.4% last season. The improvement has made Liddell a better prospect as he works his way into first-round consideration.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021. That figure represented a return to normal after the cancelation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its members $800 million. The NCAA released its financial records. Most of the NCAA”s revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022. NCAA revenues were at $1.12 billion in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.