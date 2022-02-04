Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 4 Purdue will be looking to change its fortunes against Michigan when the teams meet Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Wolverines have beaten Purdue five straight times. Purdue needs a win to keep pace with Illinois in the Big Ten race. Iowa is looking for a turnaround after dropping three of its last four games. Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens is averaging 25 points per game the last two weeks and bidding for conference freshman of the year. The best women’s game has No. 21 Iowa visiting No. 6 Michigan on Sunday.

UNDATED (AP) — Jimbo Fisher should have leaned into it. Instead of going off on accusations that a multimillion dollar, booster-funded NIL program is behind Texas A&M’s monster recruiting class, the Aggies’ coach could have injected some sanity into the current panic sweeping college football. Throughout the history of college sports paying players = cheating. Not anymore. College athletes can now be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses. Everyone involved needs to come to grips with this new reality for college football to transition into its next iteration. Until then, we’ll get what we had this week in the Southeastern Conference, which was wildly entertaining, though not terribly productive.

UNDATED (AP) — Nebraska would sell alcohol at the Big Ten wrestling championships in March if university regents approve a policy revision at its meeting next week. That would open the possibility of booze being available at Cornhuskers football games and other events. Athletic department leaders have long considered selling alcohol at their venues and their interest has increased recently as they’ve looked for ways to enhance the fan experience. At least half the schools in the major conferences and eight of the 14 in the Big Ten sell alcohol at games. The regents meet next Friday.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Caitlin Clark collected her fifth triple-double this season and No. 21 Iowa rolled by Wisconsin 84-50. Clark, who leads the nation in points and assists per game, finished with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting with 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Monika Czinano added 17 points, freshman Addison O’Grady had a career-high 16 and Kate Martin 10 for the Hawkeyes, who shot 59% in dominating the stat sheet. Julie Pospisilova and Krustyna Ellew scored 13 points each and Brooke Schramek added 10 for the Badgers (5-16, 2-9), who shot 32%. Iowa was without injured starters McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall while it was announced Wisconsin starter Sydney Hilliard was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Angel Reese had 25 points and nine rebounds, Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 17 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-62 for its fourth straight victory. Maryland’s second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu was helped off the court late in the first quarter after injuring her ankle. She was on the bench in the second half with crutches. Shyanne Sellers, getting extended minutes due to Owusu’s absence, had nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Maryland. Nia Clouden made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Michigan State.

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell tested the draft waters last year and then returned to school knowing he wanted to improve his all-around game That’s exactly what Liddell has been doing. The 6-foot-7 junior forward is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks while shooting 51.5%. He averaged 16.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 47.4% last season. The improvement has made Liddell a better prospect as he works his way into first-round consideration.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.