Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 4 Purdue will be looking to change its fortunes against Michigan when the teams meet Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Wolverines have beaten Purdue five straight times. Purdue needs a win to keep pace with Illinois in the Big Ten race. Iowa is looking for a turnaround after dropping three of its last four games. Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens is averaging 25 points per game the last two weeks and bidding for conference freshman of the year. The best women’s game has No. 21 Iowa visiting No. 6 Michigan on Sunday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Hawkeyes’ home game against Minnesota on Sunday. Assistant Billy Taylor will be serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence. Iowa has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes’ game at Ohio State scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.

UNDATED (AP) — A handful of states and schools with powerhouse football programs are already considering changing the rules around college athlete endorsements to make sure they don’t lose out on elite talent. They aren’t trying to tighten the rules. They’re instead starting to strip them away in the sprint to keep up with their rivals in the competition for players.

