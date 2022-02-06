Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl made a tiebreaking layup with 30.5 seconds left to give No. 11 Wisconsin a 51-49 victory over Penn State that extended the Badgers’ home winning streak in the series. Myles Dread’s layup with 51 seconds remaining capped a 9-0 run to tie the game for Penn State. Wahl’s basket put Wisconsin back ahead, and Dread missed a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Wisconsin has won its last 21 home matchups with Penn State.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Paul Mulcahy had his first-career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 12 assists, Ron Harper Jr. added 17 points and Dean Reiber had a career-high 12 points as Rutgers blew past No. 13 Michigan State 84-63. Caleb McConnell had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Cliff Omoruyi had 17 points, and two blocks for Rutgers. Geo Baker chipped in with 12 points and five assists. Michigan State was led by Gabe Brown with 20 points, five rebounds and a steal. Marcus Bingham Jr. added 12 points and two blocks.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Trevion Williams added 19 to lead No. 4 Purdue to an 82-76 victory over Michigan. Williams came off the bench to hit 7 of 8 shots. The Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) held a 44-26 edge on points in the paint and a 32-22 edge in rebounds. Zach Edey contributed 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Purdue. Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (11-9, 5-5) with 28 points, tying his career high. Dickinson, who hit 12 of 17 shots, has now scored 20 or more points in six of the last seven games. Devante’ Jones added 13 and Caleb Houstan 11 points for Michigan.

