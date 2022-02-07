Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State beat Maryland 82-67. Ohio State led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. It shot 51% from the field, including an 11-for-26 performance from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens and Zed Key scored 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes. Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland, which dropped its third straight game. Fatts Russell had 12 points, and Qudus Wahab finished with 10.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90, despite the Hawkeyes getting 46 points from Caitlin Clark. Laila Phelia added 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines, and Maddie Nolan contributed 17 points. Clark was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes. She and Sydney Affolter each grabbed six rebounds. The Wolverines took the lead a minute and a half into the first quarter and then controlled the game, leading by as much as 25.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota 71-59. Murray and McCaffery combined to shoot 17 of 32 from the field while the rest of the team shot just 36% (12 of 33). Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), which went into the game No. 3 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 8.9, committed six. The Hawkeyes scored 21 points — including 17 in the second half — off 12 Minnesota turnovers. Minnesota (11-9, 2-9) has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine. Luke Loewe scored 19 points and Payton Willis added 16 for the Gophers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17 to lead No. 5 Indiana over Purdue 64-57. Chloe Moore-McNeil added a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench for the Hoosiers. Indiana improved to 16-3. Playing in front of 7,891 fans, its largest crowd of the season, Indiana closed out the win on Berger’s four free throws in the final 23 seconds. Jeanae Terry led Purdue with 14 points. The Boilermakers are 13-10.

UNDATED (AP) — Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal’s offense with the Hurricanes. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Gattis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being finalized, and there was no announcement imminent from either school. Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach this past season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

