Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and No. 13 Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins 65-63. Hall led the Spartans with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps. Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland, which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes. Standout freshman Max Christie was held to seven points for the Spartans.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 26 points and the Wolverines scored the last six points of the game to beat Nebraska 85-79. C.J. Wilcher’s two free throws for Nebraska tied the game at 79 with 1:20 remaining. DeVante’ Jones answered with a layup and then forced a turnover on the ensuing possession. Eli Brooks and Jones each made a pair of free throws to end it. Michigan (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) rebounded from a 83-67 loss to then-No. 10 Michigan State and has won four of its last five games. Bryce McGowens scored 24 points for Nebraska (6-16, 0-11).

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored six of his 18 points in overtime and Northwestern had a 24-point, second-half lead disappear before beating Rutgers 79-78. Buie made Northwestern’s second and final field goal of overtime, a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining for a 77-72 lead. He made two free throws with 21.2 seconds left for a three-point lead before Paul Mulcahy pulled Rutgers within 79-78. Mulcahy scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had seven assists for Rutgers (12-9, 6-5).

UNDATED (AP) — The transfer portal remains packed as college football’s second signing period arrives. According to Rivals.com, about 48% of the more than 1,250 scholarship players from the Bowl Subdivision who have entered the portal since August had not announced new schools as of last week. The glut of players looking for scholarship offers combined with the seemingly constant movement of athletes and coaches has college sports leaders pondering changes. One possibility under discussion would require players who transfer outside designated periods during the year sit out the next season.

UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has proclaimed himself the portal king, but Southern California’s Lincoln Riley is giving him some competition. Ole Miss is assembling one of the most interesting transfer classes in the country, led by former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart. USC landed the jewel of college football’s free agent class, when quarterback Caleb Williams made it official that he would be joining his former coach in Los Angeles. LSU, Florida State, Nebraska and Oklahoma have also had a busy and productive portal season.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kansas and No. 23 Texas face tests in the Big 12 to headline the AP Top 25 schedule for this week. The Jayhawks visit No. 20 Iowa State then host eighth-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor this week. The Longhorns visit No. 14 Texas Tech on Tuesday in coach Chris Beard’s first trip back to the Red Raiders program he led for the previous five seasons. The week includes No. 7 Arizona and No. 12 Villanova each facing two ranked foes. There’s also the first meeting in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry.

UNDATED (AP) — The Michigan women’s basketball team is now ranked sixth in The Associated Press Top 25. That is its highest ranking ever. It’s a big week for the Wolverines with games against fifth-ranked Indiana and No. 21 Iowa over the next seven days. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the poll, followed by Stanford and North Carolina State. North Carolina and Florida Gulf Coast are back in this week’s poll while Duke and Mississippi dropped out.

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn remains No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week. The Tigers have won 17 straight games. Gonzaga is No. 2 followed by UCLA and Purdue. Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years. The Wildcats climbed seven spots after winning at Kansas. Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas round out the top 10. No. 23 Texas re-entered the poll as the week’s lone new addition.

