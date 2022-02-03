Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley says he didn’t and couldn’t talk to Caleb Williams between the day the coach left Oklahoma and the day his star quarterback entered the transfer portal five weeks later. Southern California’s new coach had to wait patiently for the chance to land the centerpiece of his first recruiting class with the Trojans. Riley closed the deal with Williams for the second time, and the former five-star recruit enrolled at USC last Friday. The quarterback’s commitment capped a bountiful haul for the Trojans in the transfer portal. Riley signed 13 players away from other schools.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State associate head coach and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce has resigned to pursue NFL opportunities, becoming the fifth assistant to depart the program in the wake of an NCAA investigation into possible recruiting violations. Arizona State confirmed Pierce’s resignation on Wednesday, less than a week after offensive coordinator Zak Hill stepped down. The Sun Devils hired veteran NFL and college assistant coach Glenn Thomas to replace Hill. Pierce, who spearheaded recruiting under coach Herm Edwards, was restricted from recruiting on the road prior to the early signing period in December.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is angry about rumors that booster-funded NIL deals are fueling the Aggies’ recruiting success. He called the speculation “garbage.” Texas A&M came into the day with the top-rated class in the country, ahead of Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama and Georgia. Fisher says rumors of huge cash payouts were insulting to the players and his staff and he called rival coaches who perpetuated them “clown acts.”

UNDATED (AP) — Jabari Walker is a 6-foot-9 sophomore on Colorado’s basketball team who can do things few people his size can. Walker is also still learning the college game, so his flashes of brilliance sometimes come with doses of reality. Walker arrived at Colorado as a four-star recruit and had a solid freshman season, averaging 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 26 games as a backup. The Buffaloes needed him to fill a bigger role this season with such a young team and Walker has produced, averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. His 3-point shooting has dropped from last season and he’s been prone to turnovers, but he has an upside that could land him late in the first round of the NBA draft.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12′s two highest-ranked teams meet for the second time in nine days when No. 3 UCLA plays at No. 7 Arizona on Thursday. The Bruins won the first game 75-59 at home by shutting down one of the nation’s top offenses. The Wildcats shot 31% and went 7 for 28 from 3-point distance in one of their worst offensive performances of the season. Arizona also plays No. 19 Southern California this weekend. On the women’s side, a heated rematch is on tap when No. 19 Oregon plays at No. 8 Arizona.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021. That figure represented a return to normal after the cancelation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its members $800 million. The NCAA released its financial records. Most of the NCAA”s revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022. NCAA revenues were at $1.12 billion in 2019.

