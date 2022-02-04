Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored 16 points and hit a big 3-pointer, Dalen Terry flirted with a triple-double and No. 7 Arizona grinded out a 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA. Shut down by UCLA nine days earlier, the Wildcats had a good offensive flow in the first half, building a 12-point lead. The Bruins turned up the defensive pressure and slowed the game in the second half to chip the lead down to three. Kriisa soon answered with a 3 to make it 70-61 and Arizona made six straight free throws in the final 1:25 to win the rematch. UCLA’s Jules Barnard scored 15 points and Johnny Juzang had 12 after missing two games in COVID-19 protocols.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 21 points, including five free throws in the final minute, to lift No. 19 Southern California over Arizona State 58-53. The Trojans have won two in a row and five of their last six. The Sun Devils have lost four straight. Both teams struggled shooting until the final minutes, when they traded baskets in a white-knuckle finish. Arizona State had a 40-32 lead halfway through the second half but couldn’t hold on.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a season-high 20 points, Daejon Davis hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Washington beat California 84-63. Bey tied his career high with four 3-pointers and Davis shot 7 of 10 from the field. Terrell Brown Jr. added 19 points and eight assists and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 11 points and three blocks for Washington (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12). Grant Anticevich made a jumper to open the scoring but Matthews scored seven consecutive points before Davis hit a 3-pointer to make it 10-2 about three minutes into the game and the Huskies led for more than 38 minutes. Jalen Celestine led the Golden Bears. who have lost nine in a row, with eight points.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 22 points and Washington State held off Stanford for a 66-60 victory for its fourth straight win. Flowers’ 3-pointer stretched the Cougars’ lead to 63-55 with 4:11 remaining. Spencer Jones made a 3 and James Keefe added a dunk to pull Stanford to 63-60 with 1:18 left. Washington State (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) avenged a 62-57 loss at home to Stanford on Jan. 13, their last defeat before starting their current win streak. Spencer Jones scored a season-best 24 points, one shy of his career high, to lead Stanford (13-8, 6-5).

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic made five 3-pointers for his 15 points and Utah ended a school-record 10-game losing streak with an 84-59 win over Oregon State. David Jenkins Jr. and Rollie Worster scored 13 points each and Branden Carlson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Utah. Both Gach added 11 points with 10 assists and Marco Anthony grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 15-pointers. Jarod Lucas scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, Roman Silva also scored 12 points and Maurice Calloo added 11 for Oregon State, which has lost six straight since beating Utah in their first meeting of the season in December.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francesca Belibi tied a career-high with 20 points and had 13 rebounds, and Cameron Brink scored 17 points, leading No. 2 Stanford to a 76-48 win over UCLA. Stanford has won nine consecutive games since its loss against top-ranked South Carolina in December. Lexie Hull scored 11 of her 14 points in the first quarter, including three of her four 3-pointers in that stretch. UCLA guard Charisma Osborne returned to the lineup after missing a game with a right knee injury and scored 12 points. UCLA lost its third consecutive game after winning four in a row.

UNDATED (AP) — Jimbo Fisher should have leaned into it. Instead of going off on accusations that a multimillion dollar, booster-funded NIL program is behind Texas A&M’s monster recruiting class, the Aggies’ coach could have injected some sanity into the current panic sweeping college football. Throughout the history of college sports paying players = cheating. Not anymore. College athletes can now be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses. Everyone involved needs to come to grips with this new reality for college football to transition into its next iteration. Until then, we’ll get what we had this week in the Southeastern Conference, which was wildly entertaining, though not terribly productive.

