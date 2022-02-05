Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 13 points and No. 8 Arizona shut down No. 19 Oregon for an emotional 63-48 victory. The Wildcats and their fans were hyped up for the rematch of a trash-talking, middle finger-waving game won by Oregon in overtime three weeks earlier. Arizona hounded Oregon defensively all night, scoring 22 points off the Ducks’ 21 turnovers while holding them to 36% shooting. Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 17 points and Nyara Sabally added 15.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police say UCLA men’s basketball player Mac Etienne has been arrested and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after he appeared to spit toward a fan after the Bruins lost to Pac-12 rival Arizona. Local media outlets reported that fans jeered UCLA players Thursday night as they left the playing floor in Tucson for their locker room. A police spokesman says Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited and released. A UCLA spokesman says officials are aware of the alleged incident and are reviewing it. He says UCLA “is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship.”

UNDATED (AP) — A handful of states and schools with powerhouse football programs are already considering changing the rules around college athlete endorsements to make sure they don’t lose out on elite talent. They aren’t trying to tighten the rules. They’re instead starting to strip them away in the sprint to keep up with their rivals in the competition for players.

