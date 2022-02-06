Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State set off a wild late-night court storming, getting 24 points from Marreon Jackson and 16 from Jalen Graham to outlast No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime. The Sun Devils built a 10-point lead with a 21-4 run spanning halftime, but couldn’t shake the Bruins. UCLA rallied to force overtime, withstood Jackson’s 3-pointer at the end of the first extra period and DJ Horne’s corner 3 at the buzzer of the second. Arizona State finally put it away in the third overtime to beat a top-3 opponent for the third time in 41 years.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 13 points and No. 7 Arizona rallied in the second half for a 72-63 win over No. 19 Southern Cal on Saturday. The Wildcats knocked off another ranked opponent just two days after beating No. 3 UCLA 76-66. They’re 13-0 at home this season and have a 15-game home winning streak in Tucson dating back to last year. It was a hard-fought win. Arizona trailed for a decent chunk of the second half and needed a 10-0 run late in the second half to take control. Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 15 points.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Will Richardson made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points and Oregon held off Utah for an 80-77 victory. Utah used a 13-4 run, capped by a pair of Rollie Worster free throws, to pull to 78-77 with 7.6 seconds remaining. Eric Williams Jr. then heaved the ensuing inbounds past midcourt to Jacob Young, who caught the ball in stride and made a layup with 4.5 left. Eli Ballstaedt missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Oregon (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12) has won nine straight against Utah (9-15, 2-12). Gabe Madsen scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Utah.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points and Jabari Walker recorded a double-double and injury-plagued Colorado beat injury-riddled Oregon State 86-63. Colorado reached its season high of 3-pointers made in a game in just the first half alone going 11 for 15 (73.3%) from beyond the arc. The Buffs raced to a 13-0 lead, never trailed and were never threatened. Colorado made its first eight 3s to start. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 15 points, Maurice Calloo 14 and Jarod Lucas 13 for Oregon State.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 21 points and went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final 31 seconds and Washington State beat California 68-64. Jalen Celestine’s 3-pointer brought Cal within 66-64 with 35 seconds to go after Flowers made a pair of foul shots with 31 seconds remaining. After an intentional foul by Cal, WSU’s Noah Williams went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one and Grant Anticevich secured the rebound for Cal. But the Bears’ Joel Brown missed a shot attempt with six seconds left, and after getting fouled, Flowers sank a pair to seal it. Reserve Jalen Celestine scored 20 points for Cal.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 13 points and No. 8 Arizona shut down No. 19 Oregon for an emotional 63-48 victory. The Wildcats and their fans were hyped up for the rematch of a trash-talking, middle finger-waving game won by Oregon in overtime three weeks earlier. Arizona hounded Oregon defensively all night, scoring 22 points off the Ducks’ 21 turnovers while holding them to 36% shooting. Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 17 points and Nyara Sabally added 15.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.