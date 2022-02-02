Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12′s two highest-ranked teams meet for the second time in nine days when No. 3 UCLA plays at No. 7 Arizona on Thursday. The Bruins won the first game 75-59 at home by shutting down one of the nation’s top offenses. The Wildcats shot 31% and went 7 for 28 from 3-point distance in one of their worst offensive performances of the season. Arizona also plays No. 19 Southern California this weekend. On the women’s side, a heated rematch is on tap when No. 19 Oregon plays at No. 8 Arizona.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans. Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media, a video that include the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping. Williams started seven games last season for Oklahoma and passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. Riley left Oklahoma after the regular season to take the job at USC and when Williams entered the transfer portal in January, it was widely speculated the Trojans would be his choice.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaiden Delaire and Harrison Ingram scored 12 points apiece and Stanford slogged its way to a 57-50 win over California. Ingram’s jumper with 34 seconds before halftime gave Stanford the lead for good. Brandon Angel’s 3 with 11:23 left capped a 6-0 Stanford spurt for a 35-28 lead. Lars Thieman’s three-point play with 8:06 left brought Cal within 37-35 but it never got closer. The Bears now have dropped eight straight. Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points for Cal.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 22 points, Te-Hina Paopao had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and No. 19 Oregon beat Arizona State 72-58. Oregon scored 17 straight points in the first quarter — all scored by Sabally and Paopao. Sabally scored 11 points in the quarter to help the Ducks build a 22-13 lead after shooting 66.7%. Arizona State’s defense took over in the second quarter, holding Oregon to 35.7% shooting and 11 points. Arizona State closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to pull within 49-46. But Sabally opened the fourth with a basket and Oregon led by two possessions the rest of the way. The Ducks outscored Arizona State 23-12 in the fourth. Mael Gilles led Arizona State with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UNDATED (AP) — The transfer portal remains packed as college football’s second signing period arrives. According to Rivals.com, about 48% of the more than 1,250 scholarship players from the Bowl Subdivision who have entered the portal since August had not announced new schools as of last week. The glut of players looking for scholarship offers combined with the seemingly constant movement of athletes and coaches has college sports leaders pondering changes. One possibility under discussion would require players who transfer outside designated periods during the year sit out the next season.

UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has proclaimed himself the portal king, but Southern California’s Lincoln Riley is giving him some competition. Ole Miss is assembling one of the most interesting transfer classes in the country, led by former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart. USC landed the jewel of college football’s free agent class, when quarterback Caleb Williams made it official that he would be joining his former coach in Los Angeles. LSU, Florida State, Nebraska and Oklahoma have also had a busy and productive portal season.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kansas and No. 23 Texas face tests in the Big 12 to headline the AP Top 25 schedule for this week. The Jayhawks visit No. 20 Iowa State then host eighth-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor this week. The Longhorns visit No. 14 Texas Tech on Tuesday in coach Chris Beard’s first trip back to the Red Raiders program he led for the previous five seasons. The week includes No. 7 Arizona and No. 12 Villanova each facing two ranked foes. There’s also the first meeting in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry.

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn remains No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week. The Tigers have won 17 straight games. Gonzaga is No. 2 followed by UCLA and Purdue. Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years. The Wildcats climbed seven spots after winning at Kansas. Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas round out the top 10. No. 23 Texas re-entered the poll as the week’s lone new addition.

