Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is angry about rumors that booster-funded NIL deals are fueling the Aggies’ recruiting success. He called the speculation “garbage.” Texas A&M came into the day with the top-rated class in the country, ahead of Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama and Georgia. Fisher says rumors of huge cash payouts were insulting to the players and his staff and he called rival coaches who perpetuated them “clown acts.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired three new assistants. The school announced Wednesday that Coleman Hutzler will coordinate special teams and coach outside linebackers. Travaris Robinson will work with the cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will be the offensive line coach. Hutzler spent last season as the special teams coordinator at Mississippi. Robinson spent five seasons as South Carolina’s defensive coordinator from 2016-19 and was defensive backs coach at Miami last season. Wolford’s Kentucky offensive line last season was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top line.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Davion Mintz scored 21 points off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer during a pivotal 11-2 run, and No. 5 Kentucky overcame nearly blowing a double-digit lead to survive Vanderbilt 77-70 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory. The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) twice led by 10 in the second half, but the Commodores eventually closed to 56-53 with 9:28 remaining. Oscar Tshiebwe followed Scotty Pippen Jr.’s basket with three free throws before TyTy Washington Jr.’s jumper off made it 69-57. Mintz added two free throws as Kentucky earned its 11th consecutive series victory over the Commodores. Pippen had 33 points for his second 30-point outing this season against Kentucky, making 11 of 23 from the field.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Myreon Jones had 18 points and five 3-pointers, Tyree Appleby scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Florida beat Missouri 66-65 in a game moved ahead six hours due to a winter storm. Missouri took the lead with 16:03 left in the second half and held it until the closing seconds when Appleby made two free throws at 7.9. Amari Davis appeared to have an open layup at the other end but Florida forward Tuongthach Gatkek blocked it out of bounds. Missouri inbounded it with 2.2 seconds left, but Jarron Coleman’s corner 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer. Florida made 17 straight free throws over the final 7:55 — with eight coming from Appleby in the closing three minutes. Ronnie DeGray III scored 13 points for Missouri.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi freshman Daeshun Ruffin will miss the season with a knee injury that will require surgery. Ruffin was injured in the Rebels’ 76-72 win over No. 25 LSU on Tuesday night, when he scored 19 points in 20 minutes. Ruffin missed eight games after breaking his right hand in the season opener. He was averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 assists and a team-high 2.3 steals per game. Ruffin was the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with the Rebels.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021. That figure represented a return to normal after the cancelation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its members $800 million. The NCAA released its financial records. Most of the NCAA”s revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022. NCAA revenues were at $1.12 billion in 2019.

