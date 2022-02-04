Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No one’s been able to slow down top-ranked Auburn this season. Struggling Georgia is the next to try when the teams play in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday. The Tigers have won 18 straight, including their first nine games in the Southeastern Conference, including putting 100 points on state rival Alabama last time out. Auburn has gotten it done behind Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Smith is a 6-foot-10 freshman playing like an SEC player of the year candidate. He is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds in an 83-60 victory over the Bulldogs last month.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI. Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available. Golding later apologized in a statement. Alabama coach Nick Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a Southeastern Conference championship in 2021. Saban could not immediately be reached for comment.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama trustees are considering a proposal to build a $183 million basketball arena. Details of the proposed 10,136-seat arena were presented to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Thursday. It’s pending approval in the board’s meeting Friday. The arena would replace 54-year-old Coleman Coliseum, but no timetable for completion was presented. The proposal gave a scheduled bid date for April 2023. It would have 60% of the seats in the lower bowl, with student seating stretching around most of it and house men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics.

UNDATED (AP) — Jimbo Fisher should have leaned into it. Instead of going off on accusations that a multimillion dollar, booster-funded NIL program is behind Texas A&M’s monster recruiting class, the Aggies’ coach could have injected some sanity into the current panic sweeping college football. Throughout the history of college sports paying players = cheating. Not anymore. College athletes can now be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses. Everyone involved needs to come to grips with this new reality for college football to transition into its next iteration. Until then, we’ll get what we had this week in the Southeastern Conference, which was wildly entertaining, though not terribly productive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks and No. 1 South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51 on Thursday night. Zia Cooke made her first five shots and finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-1, 9-1 Southeastern Conference). Coupled with Florida’s victory over Tennessee, South Carolina took sole possession of the SEC lead. Brittany Davis led Alabama (11-10, 2-8) with 20 points.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kiki Smith scored 25 points, Nina Rickards added 16 and Florida stunned No. 7 Tennessee 84-59, giving the Gators their fifth victory in 59 meetings between the teams. It was Florida’s biggest win in the series. None of the previous four had been by more than nine points. Zippy Broughton chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Gators, who have become one of college basketball’s biggest surprises following abuse allegations that ended with former coach Cam Newbauer’s resignation in mid-July. Alexus Dye led Tennessee with 10 points and six rebounds.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Que Morrison added 15 points and No. 14 Georgia beat Vanderbilt 71-56. Georgia had its lead cut to 49-47 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run for a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. Malury Bates scored six points during the run, and Vanderbilt went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the fourth. Bates finished with 12 points for Georgia. Brinae Alexander scored 13 points and Kaylon Smith added 12 points for Vanderbilt.

