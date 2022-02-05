Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin tells ESPN he is “not planning on going anywhere” as he tries to navigate a tumultuous offseason. Auburn went 6-7 in its first season under Harsin, who was hired away from Boise State. The Tigers have had 18 players enter the transfer portal and five assistant coaches leave the program since the end of the season. A former Auburn player posted on social media that players were treated “like dogs” by Harsin, but other players are defending him. Auburn President Jay Gogue says the school is trying to “separate fact from fiction.”

UNDATED (AP) — No one’s been able to slow down top-ranked Auburn this season. Struggling Georgia is the next to try when the teams play in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday. The Tigers have won 18 straight, including their first nine games in the Southeastern Conference, including putting 100 points on state rival Alabama last time out. Auburn has gotten it done behind Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Smith is a 6-foot-10 freshman playing like an SEC player of the year candidate. He is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds in an 83-60 victory over the Bulldogs last month.

UNDATED (AP) — A handful of states and schools with powerhouse football programs are already considering changing the rules around college athlete endorsements to make sure they don’t lose out on elite talent. They aren’t trying to tighten the rules. They’re instead starting to strip them away in the sprint to keep up with their rivals in the competition for players.

