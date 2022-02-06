Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got past Georgia 74-72, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games. Auburn is 22-1 overall and 10-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 6-17 and last in the SEC at 1-9, but gave Auburn a scare. K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 20 points. Johnson, who transferred to Auburn following his 2020-21 freshman season at Georgia, was loudly booed during pregame introductions. Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler matched his career high with 18 points including back-to-back 3-pointers to break open a tight game as No. 22 Tennessee pulled away from South Carolina 81-57. It was the Vols’ fifth straight Southeastern Conference victory. Josiah-James Jordan had a career-best 20 points to lead Tennessee to its eighth win in the past seven games with South Carolina. Zeigler got things going with Tennessee up 40-37 early in the second half with consecutive threes. Tennessee would not be caught by South Carolina. Devin Carter and Erik Stevenson had 13 points each to lead South Carolina.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Chatman scored a season-high 24 points, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and Vanderbilt beat No. 25 LSU 75-66. It was the Commodores’ biggest win this season. Vanderbilt now has won two of its last three and coach Jerry Stackhouse is 2-9 against top 25 teams. Both have come against LSU and coach Will Wade inside Memorial Gym. LSU now has lost three straight and six of seven. Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points, 14 in the second half, and Eric Gaines had 14.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 14 points, Jaylin Williams added 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and Arkansas scored 10 of the final 13 points to beat Mississippi State 63-55. Chris Lykes also scored 10 points, including a contested 3 off the dribble with 20 seconds on the shot clock that gave Arkansas (18-5, 7-3 SEC) a 61-54 lead with 25 seconds to play. Stanley Umude converted a three-point play to make it 6-4 fewer than 4 minutes into the game and the Razorbacks never again trailed. Iverson Molinar scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State. Garrison Brooks added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Tolu Smith returned for the Bulldogs after a three-game absence and finished with 11 points on 2-of-8 shooting.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kobe Brown made two free throws with 9 seconds remaining and finished with 21 points to help Missouri hold off Texas A&M 70-66. Brown sank 5 of 9 shots from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws for the Tigers (9-13, 3-6 Southeastern Conference). He added six rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots. Jarron Coleman had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Brown had 13 points in the first half as Missouri took a 37-32 lead into intermission. Quenton Jackson and Hayden Hefner topped Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6) with 17 points each

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team’ had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter. The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.