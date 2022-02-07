Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Azzi Fudd scored a career-high 25 points in her first start to help No. 10 UConn beat seventh-ranked Tennessee 75-56. This was the 25th meeting in the storied series that was renewed in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. The teams will play again next year in Knoxville, Tennessee. This was the first time since 2007 when both teams were in the top 10. Fudd got the start when it was announced about an hour before the game that the Huskies would be missing her classmate, Caroline Ducharme. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Ducharme had absorbed some hard hits in her last two games. UConn improved to 15-4. Jordan Horston scored 26 to lead the Lady Vols, who have lost three of their last four games and are 19-4.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zipporah Broughton scored the final four points and Florida scored the final eight to knock off No. 14 Georgia 54-51. Malury Bates scored on a hook shot to give Georgia a 51-46 lead with 4:30 remaining. Jordyn Merritt answered with a jumper to get Florida (17-6, 7-3 SEC), within three. Kiara Smith sank two free throws after she stole the ball and was fouled to cut the deficit to one. Que Morrison missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs (17-5, 6-4) and Broughton hit a go-ahead jumper and was fouled with 1:32 remaining. Broughton missed the free throw, but after a miss by Georgia and a shot-clock violation by Florida, Sarah Ashlee Barker missed a 3 with 5 seconds to go and Broughton made a layup to put an exclamation point on the Gators’ second straight victory over a ranked team.

