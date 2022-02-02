Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15 and No. 22 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 90-80. The Volunteers led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, the Aggies cut the lead to one point with 8:49 left in the game. That’s when Nkamhoua hit a short jumper and John Fulkerson had a tip-in basket. Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Tennessee’s lead to 15 points at 76-61 with 5:30 to play. Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 14 and Santiago Vescovi added 13. Texas A&M, which has lost five in a row, was led by Wade Taylor IV with 19 points. Quentin Jackson added 14 points, Henry Coleman had 12 and Tyreece Radford 11.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 19 points before sitting out the final 12 minutes with a right leg injury, and Mississippi held of No. 25 LSU 76-72. It is the Tigers’ fifth loss in six games. Luis Rodriguez scored 15 for Ole Miss, which saw its 24-point, first-half lead trimmed to two in the final minutes. Darius Days made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for LSU. Jaemyn Brakefield had a breakaway layup with 10 seconds left to score the Rebels’ only field goal in the last 9:50 of the game.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 20 points and Garrison Brooks scored a season-high 18 points and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 78-64 to end a two-game losing streak. James Reese V’s basket with 15:42 brought the Gamecocks within 10-9 and from there Mississippi State took control. Brooks followed with a layup, D.J. Jeffries made a pair of foul shots, Molinar followed with a layup and the Bulldogs were on their way to a 13-0 run in a four-and-a-half minute span. Mississippi State led 45-23 at halftime.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s latest No. 1 recruiting class is gradually starting to contribute to the top-ranked Gamecocks’ success. Coach Dawn Staley has signed the country’s No. 1 recruiting class in two of the past three seasons. The group from 2019 comprise the bulk of the Gamecocks starting lineup and features 6-foot-5 All-American Aliyah Boston. With the top-ranked Gamecocks’ deep, talented roster, the 2021 class has had to find a way to have an impact. Slowly, though, newcomers like Saniya Rivers and Bree Hall have been able carve out a niche for themselves and are playing meaningful minutes.

UNDATED (AP) — The transfer portal remains packed as college football’s second signing period arrives. According to Rivals.com, about 48% of the more than 1,250 scholarship players from the Bowl Subdivision who have entered the portal since August had not announced new schools as of last week. The glut of players looking for scholarship offers combined with the seemingly constant movement of athletes and coaches has college sports leaders pondering changes. One possibility under discussion would require players who transfer outside designated periods during the year sit out the next season.

UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has proclaimed himself the portal king, but Southern California’s Lincoln Riley is giving him some competition. Ole Miss is assembling one of the most interesting transfer classes in the country, led by former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart. USC landed the jewel of college football’s free agent class, when quarterback Caleb Williams made it official that he would be joining his former coach in Los Angeles. LSU, Florida State, Nebraska and Oklahoma have also had a busy and productive portal season.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kansas and No. 23 Texas face tests in the Big 12 to headline the AP Top 25 schedule for this week. The Jayhawks visit No. 20 Iowa State then host eighth-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor this week. The Longhorns visit No. 14 Texas Tech on Tuesday in coach Chris Beard’s first trip back to the Red Raiders program he led for the previous five seasons. The week includes No. 7 Arizona and No. 12 Villanova each facing two ranked foes. There’s also the first meeting in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry.

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn remains No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week. The Tigers have won 17 straight games. Gonzaga is No. 2 followed by UCLA and Purdue. Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years. The Wildcats climbed seven spots after winning at Kansas. Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas round out the top 10. No. 23 Texas re-entered the poll as the week’s lone new addition.

