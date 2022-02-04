Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 24 points and No. 20 Notre Dame pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to a 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech for its fifth straight win. Miles scored eight of Notre Dame’s 16 second-quarter points for a 34-24 lead at the break. Virginia Tech pulled to 50-43 with 7:34 remaining in the game but didn’t get closer. Maya Dodson scored six points for Notre Dame (18-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), ending a career-high stretch of nine straight games scoring in double figures. Kayana Traylor scored 16 points for Virginia Tech (15-6, 7-3).

UNDATED (AP) — Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress are pressuring the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell to release a report about the team’s history of sexual harassment and its workplace culture. The NFL took over an investigation of the team that was initiated by owner Dan Snyder, ultimately fining him $10 million. But it did not release a report detailing the probe’s findings. Six former team employees told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that the report should be released, saying Snyder and the team have not been held accountable. One former employee made new allegations of sexual harassment by Snyder, which he denied in a statement.

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Duke’s trip to rival North Carolina headlines the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule for the week. Saturday marks the final trip to Chapel Hill for retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. It also marks the first rivalry game for UNC’s Hubert Davis as head coach. The week ahead includes Virginia’s trip to Duke in search of quality wins for its NCAA Tournament chances, while Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley will try to end a rough shooting stretch. On the women’s side, No. 3 North Carolina State’s loss to No. 20 Notre Dame has opened things up in the regular-season race.

UNDATED (AP) — What started with a simple invitation to a few homeless people to watch the Super Bowl together in New York City has turned into quite a party. And it just keeps growing. Super Soul Party is a nonprofit started by filmmaker and social media influencer Meir Kay. The group will have Super Bowl parties in 35 cities when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet Feb. 13. Parties will be held in sites from Washington to Los Angeles, Bozeman, Montana, to New Orleans. Kay says he was inspired by a homeless man just wanting to talk to someone.

