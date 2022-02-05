Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Members of Congress say an investigation into sexual harassment of women employed by Washington’s NFL franchise was not as independent as the team and the league claimed. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released documents that showed the league and the team agreed to pursue a “joint legal strategy” related to the probe. The private agreement was signed days after the league said it had taken over an investigation of the team initiated by owner Dan Snyder. The committee also found that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked that the investigation’s findings be delivered to him orally, rather than in a written report.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens are working under Lamar Jackson’s timeline when it comes to a potential contract extension. Jackson’s contract status was at the forefront of a news conference held by Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta. Jackson was the NFL MVP in 2019 and is playing under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. DeCosta addressed several issues in his first news conference since the season ended. Jackson’s contract was one of several issues DeCosta addressed in his first news conference since the season ended. Later in the day, Dick Cass announced he is retiring as team president.

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Duke’s trip to rival North Carolina headlines the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule for the week. Saturday marks the final trip to Chapel Hill for retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. It also marks the first rivalry game for UNC’s Hubert Davis as head coach. The week ahead includes Virginia’s trip to Duke in search of quality wins for its NCAA Tournament chances, while Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley will try to end a rough shooting stretch. On the women’s side, No. 3 North Carolina State’s loss to No. 20 Notre Dame has opened things up in the regular-season race.

