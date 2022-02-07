Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chargers’ Justin Herbert hit Baltimore’s Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes to leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC in the return of the Pro Bowl. New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Herbert won the offensive MVP award. Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP award.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State beat Maryland 82-67. Ohio State led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. It shot 51% from the field, including an 11-for-26 performance from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens and Zed Key scored 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes. Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland, which dropped its third straight game. Fatts Russell had 12 points, and Qudus Wahab finished with 10.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jared Bynum scored a career-high 32 points and No. 15 Providence won its seventh in a row, beating Georgetown 71-52 and sending the Hoyas to their school-record 11th straight loss. The Friars improved to 20-2 overall and 10-1 in the Big East. Aminu Mohammed had 18 points for the Hoyas, who are 6-15 and have lost all 10 of their conference games. Georgetown is nine games under .500 for the first time since going 3-23 in 1971-72, the season before Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. began his Hoyas career.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.