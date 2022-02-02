Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Orlov scored the winner at 4:17 of OT, beating goaltender Tristan Jarry on the blocker side with a wrist shot. Nic Dowd scored a short-handed goal and Daniel Sprong also scored for the Capitals, who won their second straight. Ilya Samsonov made 43 saves for the Capitals. Samsonov denied Sidney Crosby his 499th career goal with a stop on a breakaway in overtime. Pittsburgh scored three power-play goals. Bryan Rust had two and Evgeni Malkin one. Jarry made 28 saves for the Penguins, who lost four straight games for the first time this season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and No. 13 Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins 65-63. Hall led the Spartans with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps. Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland, which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes. Standout freshman Max Christie was held to seven points for the Spartans.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington 112-98 to hand the Wizards their sixth straight loss. The Wizards were playing without star guard Bradley Beal due to a sprained left wrist. The Wizards had announced Monday that Beal would miss at least the rest of this trip, which ends Wednesday at Philadelphia. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before Tuesday’s game that Beal had left the team to visit a specialist earlier in the day.

UNDATED (AP) — Elena Delle Donne is ready to play again. The two-time WNBA MVP has only been able to play three games the last two seasons because of back issues that required surgery. There was also the potential for complications if she got the coronavirus. Delle Donne, who played through three herniated discs when the Washington Mystics won the 2019 championship, said she hasn’t been in pain for “months.” Delle Donne will participate in the USA Basketball women’s national team training camp this week in Washington, but won’t play in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament next weekend. Mystics coach Mike Thibault will be one of the court coaches at the training camp.

