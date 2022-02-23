High Point 78, NC A&T 58

HIGH POINT (12-17)
Austin 5-9 2-2 14, Peterson 2-2 1-1 5, Izunabor 3-4 0-0 6, Randleman 4-9 2-2 10, J.Wright 7-13 4-5 18, House 4-9 5-5 15, Holt 2-3 0-2 4, Childress 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-53 14-17 78.
NC A&T (11-18)
Smith 7-9 0-4 14, Whatley 1-5 0-0 2, Horton 2-7 0-0 5, Langley 5-9 3-5 14, Maye 3-7 0-0 6, Watson 2-5 0-0 4, Beatty 1-5 2-2 4, Duke 2-3 0-1 4, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Filmore 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 5-12 58.
Halftime_High Point 37-27. 3-Point Goals_High Point 6-14 (Childress 2-3, House 2-4, Austin 2-6, J.Wright 0-1), NC A&T 3-14 (Matthews 1-1, Horton 1-2, Langley 1-3, Beatty 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Watson 0-2, Whatley 0-2). Fouled Out_Izunabor. Rebounds_High Point 35 (Austin, Randleman, House 6), NC A&T 21 (Smith 7). Assists_High Point 15 (Randleman 7), NC A&T 11 (Langley 7). Total Fouls_High Point 16, NC A&T 15. A_2,815 (5,700).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.