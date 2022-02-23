Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High Point 78, NC A&T 58

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

HIGH POINT (12-17)

Austin 5-9 2-2 14, Peterson 2-2 1-1 5, Izunabor 3-4 0-0 6, Randleman 4-9 2-2 10, J.Wright 7-13 4-5 18, House 4-9 5-5 15, Holt 2-3 0-2 4, Childress 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-53 14-17 78.

NC A&T (11-18)

Smith 7-9 0-4 14, Whatley 1-5 0-0 2, Horton 2-7 0-0 5, Langley 5-9 3-5 14, Maye 3-7 0-0 6, Watson 2-5 0-0 4, Beatty 1-5 2-2 4, Duke 2-3 0-1 4, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Filmore 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 5-12 58.

Halftime_High Point 37-27. 3-Point Goals_High Point 6-14 (Childress 2-3, House 2-4, Austin 2-6, J.Wright 0-1), NC A&T 3-14 (Matthews 1-1, Horton 1-2, Langley 1-3, Beatty 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Watson 0-2, Whatley 0-2). Fouled Out_Izunabor. Rebounds_High Point 35 (Austin, Randleman, House 6), NC A&T 21 (Smith 7). Assists_High Point 15 (Randleman 7), NC A&T 11 (Langley 7). Total Fouls_High Point 16, NC A&T 15. A_2,815 (5,700).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!