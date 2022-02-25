Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hikim leads UMass-Lowell against Vermont after 20-point outing

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-13, 6-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (23-5, 15-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Vermont Catamounts after Ayinde Hikim scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 67-50 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts are 12-0 on their home court. Vermont scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The River Hawks are 6-9 in conference play. UMass-Lowell is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Catamounts won the last meeting 78-67 on Feb. 5. Ben Shungu scored 24 points points to help lead the Catamounts to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Davis is averaging 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Allin Blunt is averaging 11.3 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!