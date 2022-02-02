On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:02 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 11 5 1 0 34 45 31 14 6 3
UMass 10 4 2 0 33 50 35 13 8 2
Boston U. 9 6 3 0 29 48 42 13 10 3
Northeastern 8 6 1 0 26 39 30 16 8 1
Providence 8 8 1 0 26 43 36 17 10 2
Merrimack 7 7 0 0 24 41 44 12 11 1
UConn 7 6 0 0 20 35 34 12 11 0
New Hampshire 6 8 1 0 19 27 38 12 11 1
Boston College 5 8 3 0 19 44 52 10 12 4
Vermont 3 8 2 0 10 19 33 5 16 2
Maine 2 10 2 0 9 28 44 4 14 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Harvard 6, Boston College 3

Friday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.

LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

UConn at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

