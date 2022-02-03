Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Mass.-Lowell
|11
|5
|1
|0
|34
|45
|31
|14
|6
|3
|UMass
|10
|4
|2
|0
|33
|50
|35
|13
|8
|2
|Boston U.
|9
|6
|3
|0
|29
|48
|42
|13
|10
|3
|Northeastern
|8
|6
|1
|0
|26
|39
|30
|16
|8
|1
|Providence
|8
|8
|1
|0
|26
|43
|36
|17
|10
|2
|Merrimack
|7
|7
|0
|0
|24
|41
|44
|12
|11
|1
|UConn
|7
|6
|0
|0
|20
|35
|34
|12
|11
|0
|New Hampshire
|6
|8
|1
|0
|19
|27
|38
|12
|11
|1
|Boston College
|5
|8
|3
|0
|19
|44
|52
|10
|12
|4
|Vermont
|3
|8
|2
|0
|10
|19
|33
|5
|16
|2
|Maine
|2
|10
|2
|0
|9
|28
|44
|4
|14
|4
Friday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.
LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
UConn at New Hampshire, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
UConn at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
