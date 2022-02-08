Trending:
Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 12 5 1 0 37 48 33 16 6 3
UMass 10 4 2 0 33 50 35 15 8 2
Boston U. 10 6 3 0 32 52 42 15 10 3
Merrimack 9 7 0 0 30 51 46 14 12 1
Northeastern 9 6 1 0 29 44 34 18 8 1
Providence 9 9 1 0 29 48 39 18 11 2
UConn 9 6 0 0 26 43 36 15 11 0
New Hampshire 6 10 1 0 19 30 49 12 13 1
Boston College 5 9 3 0 19 46 55 10 14 4
Vermont 3 10 2 0 10 24 42 5 18 2
Maine 2 12 2 0 9 28 53 4 16 4

___

Monday’s Games

Boston U. 4, Harvard 3

Northeastern 3, Boston College 1

Tuesday’s Games

UConn 6, Merrimack 2

Thursday’s Games

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

TBD at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

TBD at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

