Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Mass.-Lowell
|12
|5
|1
|0
|37
|48
|33
|16
|6
|3
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|3
|0
|35
|56
|43
|16
|10
|3
|UMass
|10
|4
|2
|0
|33
|50
|35
|15
|8
|2
|Merrimack
|9
|7
|0
|0
|30
|51
|46
|14
|12
|1
|Northeastern
|9
|6
|1
|0
|29
|44
|34
|18
|8
|1
|Providence
|9
|10
|1
|0
|29
|49
|43
|18
|12
|2
|UConn
|9
|6
|0
|0
|26
|43
|36
|15
|11
|0
|New Hampshire
|6
|10
|1
|0
|19
|30
|49
|12
|13
|1
|Boston College
|5
|9
|3
|0
|19
|46
|55
|10
|14
|4
|Vermont
|3
|10
|2
|0
|10
|24
|42
|5
|18
|2
|Maine
|2
|12
|2
|0
|9
|28
|53
|4
|16
|4
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston U. 4, Providence 1
Friday’s Games
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Merrimack at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
TBD at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
TBD at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7:30 p.m.
