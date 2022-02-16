On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:03 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 12 7 1 0 37 50 40 16 8 3
UMass 11 5 2 0 37 56 40 16 9 2
Boston U. 11 6 3 0 35 56 43 17 10 3
Merrimack 10 7 0 0 33 55 47 15 12 1
Northeastern 10 6 1 0 32 48 36 19 9 1
UConn 10 6 0 0 29 49 40 16 11 0
Providence 9 10 1 0 29 49 43 18 12 2
New Hampshire 7 11 1 0 22 33 52 13 14 1
Boston College 5 10 3 0 19 50 61 10 15 5
Vermont 4 11 2 0 13 28 46 6 19 2
Maine 3 13 2 0 11 33 59 5 17 4

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

LIU at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

