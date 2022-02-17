Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Mass.-Lowell
|12
|7
|1
|0
|37
|50
|40
|16
|8
|3
|UMass
|11
|5
|2
|0
|37
|56
|40
|16
|9
|2
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|3
|0
|35
|56
|43
|17
|10
|3
|Merrimack
|10
|7
|0
|0
|33
|55
|47
|15
|12
|1
|Northeastern
|10
|6
|1
|0
|32
|48
|36
|19
|9
|1
|UConn
|10
|6
|0
|0
|29
|49
|40
|16
|11
|0
|Providence
|9
|10
|1
|0
|29
|49
|43
|18
|12
|2
|New Hampshire
|7
|11
|1
|0
|22
|33
|52
|13
|14
|1
|Boston College
|5
|10
|3
|0
|19
|50
|61
|10
|15
|5
|Vermont
|4
|11
|2
|0
|13
|28
|46
|6
|19
|2
|Maine
|3
|13
|2
|0
|11
|33
|59
|5
|17
|4
Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.
UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
LIU at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 6:30 p.m.
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
