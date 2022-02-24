Hockey East Glance

On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 13 8 1 0 40 55 45 17 9 3
UMass 12 6 2 0 40 60 45 17 10 2
Merrimack 12 7 0 0 38 61 51 17 12 1
Northeastern 11 7 1 0 35 53 41 20 10 1
Boston U. 11 6 3 0 35 56 43 17 10 3
UConn 11 7 0 0 32 54 44 17 12 0
Providence 10 11 1 0 32 54 48 19 13 2
New Hampshire 8 12 1 0 25 41 60 14 15 1
Boston College 6 11 3 0 22 55 66 11 16 5
Vermont 4 13 2 0 14 32 52 6 21 2
Maine 4 14 2 0 14 41 67 6 18 4

Friday’s Games

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

LIU at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

