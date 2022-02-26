Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|13
|6
|2
|0
|43
|65
|46
|18
|10
|2
|Mass.-Lowell
|13
|8
|1
|0
|40
|55
|45
|18
|9
|3
|Northeastern
|12
|7
|1
|0
|38
|56
|42
|21
|10
|1
|Merrimack
|12
|7
|0
|0
|38
|61
|51
|17
|12
|1
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|3
|0
|35
|56
|43
|17
|10
|3
|Providence
|11
|11
|1
|0
|35
|58
|50
|20
|13
|2
|UConn
|11
|8
|0
|0
|32
|55
|47
|17
|13
|0
|New Hampshire
|8
|12
|1
|0
|25
|41
|60
|14
|15
|1
|Boston College
|6
|11
|3
|0
|22
|55
|66
|11
|16
|5
|Vermont
|4
|14
|2
|0
|14
|33
|57
|6
|22
|2
|Maine
|4
|15
|2
|0
|14
|43
|71
|6
|19
|4
___
Friday’s Games
Providence 4, Maine 2
Northeastern 3, UConn 1
UMass 5, Vermont 1
Mass.-Lowell 5, LIU 1
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 6:30 p.m.
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston U. at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.