Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 10:02 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 13 6 2 0 43 65 46 18 10 2
Mass.-Lowell 13 8 1 0 40 55 45 18 9 3
Northeastern 12 7 1 0 38 56 42 21 10 1
Merrimack 12 7 0 0 38 61 51 17 12 1
Boston U. 11 6 3 0 35 56 43 17 10 3
Providence 11 11 1 0 35 58 50 20 13 2
UConn 11 8 0 0 32 55 47 17 13 0
New Hampshire 8 12 1 0 25 41 60 14 15 1
Boston College 6 11 3 0 22 55 66 11 16 5
Vermont 4 14 2 0 14 33 57 6 22 2
Maine 4 15 2 0 14 43 71 6 19 4

___

Friday’s Games

Providence 4, Maine 2

Northeastern 3, UConn 1

UMass 5, Vermont 1

Mass.-Lowell 5, LIU 1

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston U. at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

