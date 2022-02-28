On Air: Business of Government Hour
Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 14 6 2 0 46 73 48 19 10 2
Northeastern 13 7 1 0 41 61 44 22 10 1
Merrimack 13 7 0 0 41 65 54 18 12 1
Mass.-Lowell 13 8 1 0 40 55 45 18 9 3
Boston U. 12 7 3 0 38 63 49 18 11 3
Providence 12 11 1 0 37 61 52 21 13 2
UConn 11 9 0 0 32 57 52 17 14 0
New Hampshire 8 13 1 0 25 44 64 14 16 1
Boston College 7 12 3 0 25 61 73 12 17 5
Maine 4 16 2 0 15 45 74 6 20 4
Vermont 4 15 2 0 14 35 65 6 23 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 3, Boston U. 1

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

