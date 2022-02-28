Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|14
|6
|2
|0
|46
|73
|48
|19
|10
|2
|Northeastern
|13
|7
|1
|0
|41
|61
|44
|22
|10
|1
|Merrimack
|13
|7
|0
|0
|41
|65
|54
|18
|12
|1
|Mass.-Lowell
|13
|8
|1
|0
|40
|55
|45
|18
|9
|3
|Boston U.
|12
|7
|3
|0
|38
|63
|49
|18
|11
|3
|Providence
|12
|11
|1
|0
|37
|61
|52
|21
|13
|2
|UConn
|11
|9
|0
|0
|32
|57
|52
|17
|14
|0
|New Hampshire
|8
|13
|1
|0
|25
|44
|64
|14
|16
|1
|Boston College
|7
|12
|3
|0
|25
|61
|73
|12
|17
|5
|Maine
|4
|16
|2
|0
|15
|45
|74
|6
|20
|4
|Vermont
|4
|15
|2
|0
|14
|35
|65
|6
|23
|2
___
Sunday’s Games
Boston College 3, Boston U. 1
Tuesday’s Games
Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Boston College at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
