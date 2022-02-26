Hodge, Cleveland State Vikings to visit Cain, Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Cleveland State Vikings (19-8, 15-5 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Cain and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies host D’Moi Hodge and the Cleveland State Vikings in Horizon action Saturday.

The Golden Grizzlies are 8-3 on their home court. Oakland is fourth in the Horizon with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Cain averaging 1.7.

The Vikings are 15-5 against conference opponents. Cleveland State is the best team in the Horizon scoring 15.9 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 70-65 on Jan. 14. Trey Townsend scored 20 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cain is averaging 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Micah Parrish is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Hodge is averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.