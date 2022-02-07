Hofstra 73, UNC-Wilmington 71

UNC-WILMINGTON (16-7)

Baker 5-6 1-2 11, Harvey 0-5 0-0 0, Okauru 9-16 1-1 25, Phillips 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 5-15 2-4 12, Fornes 5-11 0-0 13, Kelly 3-3 0-0 6, White 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-62 4-7 71.

HOFSTRA (15-9)

Iyiola 1-2 2-2 4, Burgess 0-5 0-0 0, Dubar 8-14 3-5 20, Estrada 9-19 0-0 23, Ray 1-5 0-0 3, Silverio 3-8 0-0 7, Cooks 6-14 1-2 16, Simmons 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-67 6-10 73.

Halftime_Hofstra 31-30. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 9-23 (Okauru 6-8, Fornes 3-7, Baker 0-1, Harvey 0-2, Sims 0-5), Hofstra 11-31 (Estrada 5-9, Cooks 3-6, Dubar 1-4, Ray 1-4, Silverio 1-5, Burgess 0-3). Fouled Out_Phillips. Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 32 (Sims 12), Hofstra 36 (Iyiola, Estrada 7). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 15 (Sims 6), Hofstra 19 (Burgess 7). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 15, Hofstra 12.

