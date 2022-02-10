Hofstra 83, Drexel 73

HOFSTRA (15-9)
Iyiola 5-8 0-0 10, Burgess 1-1 0-0 2, Dubar 2-7 0-0 5, Estrada 14-21 0-0 32, Ray 6-7 5-7 20, Cooks 1-5 1-2 4, Silverio 1-4 2-2 4, Simmons 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 33-57 8-11 83.
DREXEL (11-11)
Williams 8-14 3-6 19, Bell 2-7 1-2 5, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Wynter 6-14 3-4 17, Martin 6-12 2-2 14, Okros 3-6 0-0 8, Juric 1-1 0-0 2, J.Butler 1-7 1-2 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Oden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 10-16 73.
Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 9-16 (Estrada 4-6, Ray 3-4, Cooks 1-2, Dubar 1-3, Silverio 0-1), Drexel 5-18 (Okros 2-5, Wynter 2-5, Washington 1-1, Brown 0-1, J.Butler 0-1, Bell 0-2, Martin 0-3). Rebounds_Hofstra 37 (Iyiola 10), Drexel 24 (Martin 6). Assists_Hofstra 17 (Estrada 6), Drexel 15 (Wynter 4). Total Fouls_Hofstra 18, Drexel 12.
